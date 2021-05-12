Vikings Announce 2021 Week One Opponent

The Minnesota Vikings have an opponent, date and location for the opening game of the 2021 season. The game was announced on FOX 9 in the Twin Cities Wednesday morning.

The Vikings will hit the road for a Week One matchup with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 12th. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on WJON.

The rest of the details about the season are still to be determined, but the Vikings do know which opponents they will be playing this year- just not the exact date/time for each.

As usual, the Vikings will take on their NFC North Division rivals Green Bay, Detroit and Chicago twice each this year, once at US Bank Stadium and once on the road.

Other home opponents this year include the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys.

The Vikings will take on the Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers and the Bengals on the road in 2021.

The Vikings missed the playoffs in the 2020 season with a 7-9 record, placing them third in the four-team North Division.

Other Week One matchups include a Thursday, September 9th matchup featuring the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers in Tampa Bay, the Packers playing at New Orleans on Sunday the 12th and a Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Raiders in Las Vegas.

The 2020 season was the Raiders' first in Las Vegas in their brand-new stadium, which did not host a single fan for the entirety of the year due to the pandemic.