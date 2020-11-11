Vikings Abandon Push For In-Person Attendance In 2020

The Minnesota Vikings will not continue to pursue having more than 250 fans in attendance at US Bank Stadium this season, the team announced in a statement Wednesday morning.

"After much consideration and discussion with US Bank Stadium partners, the State of Minnesota and the City of Minneapolis, we will no longer pursue hosting more than 250 fans for the remaining 2020 home games," read the statement.

"While we have worked hard to develop a safe and responsible plan to bring back a limited number of fans, our decisions have been based on medical guidance with public health as a top priority," the team said.

The Vikings are among 13 NFL teams that have not allowed fans to attend games in person.

The Cowboys lead the NFL in attendance this season with an average of 25,750 fans per game. Jacksonville, Kansas City, Tampa Bay, Houston, Miami and Tennessee have all averaged over 10,000 fans per game.

"We look forward to welcoming back fans next season," the Vikings' statement said. "To be in a position to do that, we strongly encourage everyone in Minnesota to take the necessary precautions to minimize the spread of this virus by wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing and limiting social gatherings."

The Vikings have four home games left this season, hosting the Jaguars, Cowboys, Panthers and Bears.