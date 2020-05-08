Vikings 2020 Schedule Unveiled

The NFL revealed the details of its 2020 schedule Thursday night during a three-hour telecast. The Houston Texans will play at Super Bowl champion Kansas City in the season opener on September 10th.

The Vikings will open the season at home against the Green Bay Packers at noon on Sunday, September 13th. Other highlights include prime time games at Seattle on Sunday, October 11th and at Chicago on Monday, November 16th, as well as a game in New Orleans on Christmas Day (a Friday this year).

Vikings football can be heard all season long on AM 1240 and FM 95.3 WJON.