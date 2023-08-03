There are so many of these shows where people are trying to "make it big". And sometimes it does work out... more often than not, it doesn't work out, but if you have some big aspirations, you should always take a shot at the "big time" when you have that chance.

That is the case for a kid from Big Lake, Minnesota. Well, he's not such a kid anymore, but he has been practicing his art and auditioning for a long time.

Beau Lastavich is from Big Lake, originally. He auditioned as a solo act on American Idol season 12. This was a season where Steven Tyler was one of the judges. Lastavich says that Tyler, along with former runner up from season 5, Bo Bice are his own idols and influences.

Since that auditonm Lastavich has moved on to Nashvlle, Tennessee. The band is called "True Villians".

According to Parade, Barry Conaway, the bass guitar player, had been encouraged to audition because she is such a fan of America's Got Talent.

You may think that since they are from Nashville, that they are a country band. But no, they are a rock band but they didn't sing rock band cover. You'd think they would have covered a band like Metallica or something along those lines but no, they auditioned with a cover of a Billie Eilish song. The song is called "Bad Guy". It was a unique take, and the judges were very surprised.

To see how far they go... you will have to watch AGT which airs on NBC on Tuesday nights.

If you want to hear the original version from Billie Eilish, here ya go.