VFW: Cold Spring Earns Dramatic Win To Advance To Championship

The VFW District 6 Baseball Tournament continued Monday night with four games at the Municipal Athletic Complex. Cold Spring, Delano and St. Michael are the final teams remaining in the tournament.

#5 Delano topped #2 seed St. Cloud West 8-5 at Joe Faber Field in the afternoon's first game, while #4 Buffalo topped #6 Little Falls 5-3 at Dick Putz Field.

In the nightcaps Delano beat Buffalo in the loser's bracket by a 3-2 final score, and Cold Spring beat St. Michael 6-5 in ten innings.

Jordan Barth hit a solo home run to lead off the top of the tenth inning for Cold Spring. Overall, Cold Spring charted 11 hits and stranded nine runners on base.

Buffalo tallied eight hits and left nine runners on base.

On Tuesday, St. Michael will play against Delano at 5 PM in the loser's bracket, with the winner playing against Cold Spring at 7:30 PM.