Valentine’s Day Chocolate Crawl Taking Over Cold Spring Feb. 14th

The Chocolate Crawl in Cold Spring offers FREE chocolate samples that include candy, donuts, cheesecake & more. All ages are welcome to enjoy this sweet experience.

Pick up a passport at any participating location for a chance to win Valentine's basket filled with Quarry Cinema movie tickets, Marnanteli's gift card, chocolates & more.

Here is the Chocolate Crawl schedule:

McClure Insurance Agency (12 - 4 pm)

Carstar Precision Collision (10 am - 6 pm)

Marnanteli's Pizza (11 am - 4 pm)

Dei Spring Academy (2 - 5 pm)

Purpose Nutrition (6 am - 4 pm)

Crave Nutrition (7 am - 4:30 pm)

Magnify Financial (2 - 5 pm)

Edward Jones-Ben Barrett (2 - 5 pm)

Coldspring (2 - 5 pm)

Cold Spring Bakery (7 am - 4 pm)

Falcon National Bank (8:80 am - 4:30 pm)

Cold Spring Area Historical Society (9 am - 6 pm)

ROCORI Senior Center-Door #5 (12 - 2 pm)

Horace Mann Insurance (10 am - 2 pm)

Trendsetters Boutique (9 am - 3 pm)

Granite Bank (8 am - 4 pm)

Dustin Upgren State Farm (12 - 4 pm)

Assumption Community (9 am - 4 pm)

This would make such a fun Valentine's Day date, driving around to different businesses and taste-testing chocolates and sweets. For updates as the event draws closer, be sure to follow the event on Facebook.

