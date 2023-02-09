Valentine’s Day Chocolate Crawl Taking Over Cold Spring Feb. 14th
The Chocolate Crawl in Cold Spring offers FREE chocolate samples that include candy, donuts, cheesecake & more. All ages are welcome to enjoy this sweet experience.
Pick up a passport at any participating location for a chance to win Valentine's basket filled with Quarry Cinema movie tickets, Marnanteli's gift card, chocolates & more.
Here is the Chocolate Crawl schedule:
McClure Insurance Agency (12 - 4 pm)
Carstar Precision Collision (10 am - 6 pm)
Marnanteli's Pizza (11 am - 4 pm)
Dei Spring Academy (2 - 5 pm)
Purpose Nutrition (6 am - 4 pm)
Crave Nutrition (7 am - 4:30 pm)
Magnify Financial (2 - 5 pm)
Edward Jones-Ben Barrett (2 - 5 pm)
Coldspring (2 - 5 pm)
Cold Spring Bakery (7 am - 4 pm)
Falcon National Bank (8:80 am - 4:30 pm)
Cold Spring Area Historical Society (9 am - 6 pm)
ROCORI Senior Center-Door #5 (12 - 2 pm)
Horace Mann Insurance (10 am - 2 pm)
Trendsetters Boutique (9 am - 3 pm)
Granite Bank (8 am - 4 pm)
Dustin Upgren State Farm (12 - 4 pm)
Assumption Community (9 am - 4 pm)
This would make such a fun Valentine's Day date, driving around to different businesses and taste-testing chocolates and sweets. For updates as the event draws closer, be sure to follow the event on Facebook.
