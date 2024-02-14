Excellent Ways For Minnesotans to (Dis)Honor Their Ex

Valentine's Day isn't supposed to be about revenge, but Cupid hasn't been kind to everyone. He can be a downright d*ck to many folks.

So what's a scorned lover to do? Cockroaches, TP, and NO CHILL. Read on.

Ex Revenge #1: Cockroaches

Photo by Nowshad Arefin on Unsplash

Was your ex difficult to stomp out of your life? The El Paso Zoo has your back. You can name a cockroach after your ex, and they'll happily feed it to a meerkat. The "Quit Bugging Me" event happens at 2pm (central) today, so hurry.

Ex Revenge #2: Wipe Right

Photo by Colourblind Kevin on Unsplash

Got a bunch of love letters from an ex that turned out to be a bunch of bullsh*t? There's a toilet paper company called "Who Gives a Crap", and they'll let you put your ex's lies onto TP and actually put their words to good use. From their website: "Because nothing says closure like knowing that someone, somewhere is putting those sweet nothings exactly where they belong."

Ex Revenge #3: Change Your Password(s)

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

Have you noticed that shows you don't watch are showing up in your queue? Are shows that you do watch jumping ahead several episodes? Change your passwords and save the Chill for yourself.

H/T: UPI

