Stearns History Museum Putting on Sweetheart Swing Dance

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and whether you find yourself single or partnered, you can take in some holiday festivities in St. Cloud this weekend.

Take a trip back in time and dance the night away at the Stearns History Museum’s Sweetheart Swing Dance on Saturday. The event kicks off at 7:00 p.m. at the Whitney Senior Center.

Get our free mobile app

The Rock City Jazz Band will be performing swing and big band hits from the 1920s, ‘30s, and ‘40s, and you are encouraged to dress to the nines in your vintage best.

If this is your first time swing dancing, fear not, dance lessons will be available at 6:30 p.m. The dance runs until 10:00 p.m. and will offer a variety of local beer and other tasty treats.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be bought ahead of time online or at the door.

READ RELATED ARTICLES