Cold Spring Chocolate Crawl Is Here Just In Time For Valentine’s
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Cold Spring will be an extra sweet spot to be on Friday. The Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce is putting on its 4th Annual Chocolate Crawl from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.
People can visit 17 area businesses for free chocolate goodies ranging from cheesecake to candy to a hot chocolate buffet. Chamber Administrator Roseann Baisley says the crawl is an opportunity for people to get to know business owners and is a lot of fun too:
"Yeah, and it's kind of fun because a lot of people will say hey you know let's get our golf team together and go taste some chocolates or you know let's get our mom and sisters together so you see groups coming so that's really fun too."
Baisley says the event is for everyone not just Cold Spring residents, and if you go be sure to pick up a "Chocolate Passport" to collect stamps from participating businesses and turn in to be entered into a drawing for two different gift baskets.
She also says they typically do the chocolate crawl around Valentine's Day because the two just go together and it provides an opportunity for people to get to know Cold Spring businesses better.
