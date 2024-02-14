Minnesota’s Most Popular Valentine’s Day Activity is…

As if there isn't enough pressure to have a good date already...

Minnesotans LOVE throwing down...axes. Preferably not down, but at the target...that's preferably (maybe?) not an ex's head. Axe throwing has taken the country by storm and is also the favorite date night activity (yes, even more than that) in Minnesota.

Axe Throwing Isn't Just for Minnesotans

We share loving this activity with Oregon and Idaho. What seems odd to me is that while Minnesotans love to throw sharp objects for date night, Texas - of all places - prefers to go out for coffee.

Dang, Texas. Are the coffee cups at least bigger?

If you walk out oand shes got a hatchet...RUN Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash) If you walk out and she's got a hatchet...RUN (Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash) loading...

Popular Date Night Activities (Besides THAT)

California and Arkansas couples want to channel their inner Ghost and take pottery classes together.

The state of perpetual humidity - Florida - loves to go ice skating. Makes sense.

Illinoisians go old-school and have date night at the arcade.

If theres anything that can pull me away from my Nintendo Switch... Photo by Joey kwok on Unsplash) If there's anything that can pull me away from my Nintendo Switch... (Photo by Joey kwok on Unsplash) loading...

Get our free mobile app

Our neighbors to the south (that'd be Iowa) go roller skating. I think roller derby would be more fun, but that's just me.

And then there are the fancy folk in Vermont. Couples in the state that blissfully bans billboards seek out "a boat dinner" for date night.

Boats dont even taste good Photo by Kevin Snow on Unsplash) Boats don't even taste that good (Photo by Kevin Snow on Unsplash) loading...