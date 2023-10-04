Minnesota Chocolate Company Scores Gold! Want To Try It?

When people think of food in Minnesota, chocolate is probably NOT what comes to mind. Tater Tot Hotdish, Lutefisk and Walleye are probably where most peoples thoughts go.

But not anymore. St. Croix Chocolate Company in Marine on St. Croix just took the Gold at the International Chocolate Awards. Did you catch that part about it being International? This is an amazing feat for anyone.

But owner Robyn Dochterman makes an even more amazing feat with her backstory. This former newspaper journalist was laid off in 2008 during the recession.

Then she did something most are too scared to do. Maybe even believing it to be impossible so they don't try. But she did. She took two years to take classes and learn how to make chocolate. Then she opened her own shop in 2010.

Now her macadamia bonbon has won Gold at the International Chocolate Awards. And it's not over. Later this fall she'll be on her way to the World Finals in Italy.

Robyn has advice for those that have a dream. In an interview with KSTP 5 Eyewitness News she said, "Start again. If you have an idea or a dream, go explore it. You make people happy, you do what you want. I don't think I could go back. I couldn't go back to a desk job."

Robyn is definitely living the dream. We should all be so courageous. Now I want to open that Bed and Breakfast I've always dreamed about.

