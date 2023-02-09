How to Explore Minnesota Around Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day is fast approaching and Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to talk about destinations and unique things to do in the state.

Take a sauna with your sweetie

Facts: saunas were first introduced to Minnesota by Finnish immigrants who moved here in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Since then, they’ve become as Minnesotan as walleye and wild rice.

Cedar + Stone Nordic Sauna in Duluth offers guided sauna experiences with a panoramic view of Lake Superior.

Valentine’s Day on Ice

Ice fishing:

Nothing quite says love in Minnesota like a romantic weekend of ice fishing! Imagine sitting comfortably on a frozen lake, sipping wine with your special someone as walleye nibble on your hook from beneath the ice. 10,000+ lakes and plenty of fish houses available to rent across the state, there are countless places where you can celebrate Valentine's Day the Minnesota way.

Go on a skate date:

From frozen ponds, lakes and even rivers, or indoors, skating rinks are found in every corner of the state. From Lake Winona all the way up to Warroad on the longest skate path in the U.S. (five mile river path). Lake George in St. Cloud, or in the Twin Cites at Central Park Ice Loop in Maple Grove and North America’s largest outdoor refrigerated rink at Guidance John Rose OVAL in Roseville.



Take a romantic stroll (or ski + snowshoe!) under the stars

Bundle up and take your sweetie on a nighttime outdoor adventure, whether it's a light stroll or a refreshing hike on one of Minnesota's many hiking trails at city parks, state parks, regional and national park areas. Nature centers and preserves are a great option, too! Candlelit events are still happening around the state through the month of Feb.

Sign up for Explore Minnesota’s winter trail reports for up-to-date conditions.

Rivertown romance

Southern Minnesota’s river towns are ideal for a cozy, romantic getaway. Take a trip down the Great River Road through Red Wing, Wabasha, Winona and other charming towns. There are great restaurants, attractions and outdoor adventure along the way.

Minnesota travel planning resources

For more ideas, check out exploreminnesota.com

Sign up for weekly winter trail reports.

Sign up for MN Winter Sports Passport through mid-March to earn deals and discounts on winter gear rentals and more.

Live chat online or call 888-VISITMN to talk with a Minnesota travel expert.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alyssa Hayes it is available below.