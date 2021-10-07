Two Men Indicted for Fentanyl Trafficking on Red Lake Reservation

MINNEAPOLIS – Two men have been charged by a federal grand jury for their roles in distributing fentanyl onto the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

According to court documents, in March 2021, 40-year-old Christopher Richard, of Detroit, Michigan, conspired with others to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl on and around the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

In a separate indictment, on April 30, 2021, 52-year-old Leroy Varney, of Bemidji, allegedly possessed more than 40 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it on and around the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

Richard is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and other controlled substances and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and other controlled substances.

Varney is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

