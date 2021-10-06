THE PLACES YOU GO AND THE PEOPLE YOU MEET

Last week, I attended an event at Pantown Brewing Company for Tanner's Team Foundation, a local non profit that helps families that have children with life threatening illnesses. I performed for the event, and Pantown made generous donations for purchases made, and it was a super successful event with plenty of community members in attendance.

MEET THE ONE, THE ONLY 'OBD'

There was also amazing food available at this event, and John Fuls began telling me the story of the OBD Meat and Greet Food Company, and owner Jessie OBD Kresa. What a story! I just had to share it with you.

Jessie ODB Kresa, is a Professional Wrestler. She has had a 20 year professional career in wrestling and as a four time TNA Impact Knockout, went from knocking people out in the ring, to now knocking people out with her amazing signature whiskey BBQ sauce.

SHE'S BEEN EVERYWHERE MAN SHE'S BEEN EVERYWHERE

Jessie, known as Pro Wrestling Personality, "ODB," developed a line of her own whiskey based sauces and hot sauce, and has been traveling around the country in her airstream trailer promoting her sauces. She's been traveling all the big bike weeks, including Sturgis.

Jessie ODB Kresa

PASSIONS

Jessie has had a passion for cooking her entire life, as well as meeting people. She decided to put her love of cooking and love of meeting people together when she launched her business at Daytona Bike Week in 2017. Her original food truck burned to the ground in 2019, but now, she's back on the road again, doing what she loves once more.

THE MENU

She has quite an impressive menu, with her most popular menu selection being the "Pork You Nachos."

If you want to reach out and find out where you can meet Jessie ODB Kresa, click HERE. I believe her foodtruck season will be ending soon, but that doesn't mean you won't be able to find her. She continues to meet people and make plenty of public appearances in the wrestling world. I was thrilled to meet such a fantastic woman who truly enjoys her life, and lets nothing stop her from accomplishing her goals. Thank you for the inspiration Jessie!

Jessie ODB Kresa

