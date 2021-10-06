St. John’s Completes Bridge Across Stumpf Lake

COLLEGEVILLE -- St. John's University has a new pedestrian bridge across Stumpf Lake. It is called the Flynntown Bridge, and it connects the main campus to a student residential area.

Get our free mobile app

It is about 264 feet long, and made of steel with a reinforced concrete surface. Vice President of for Student Development, Mike Connolly, says the bridge provides more efficient access to campus from student housing and fits with the architecture of the rest of campus.

The bridge is part of a larger project which includes building student townhomes on Stumpf Lake. The whole project is expected to be finished for the Fall semester of 2022.

Tommy O'Laughlin '13

Tommy O'Laughlin '13