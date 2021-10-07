Anna Marie’s Alliance Launching Supervised Visitation Program

ST. CLOUD -- The Anna Marie's Alliance emergency shelter is using a $550,000 federal grant from the Office of Violence Against Women to develop a supervised visitation program for families involved in domestic violence.

Anna Marie's Executive Director Charles Hempeck says they are partnering with Stearns County and Mid-Minnesota Legal Services to run the program.

The groups are all part of the Domestic Violence Partnership and the need arose as part of that group's efforts to stem domestic violence in the community. He says they have been working to get funding for this initiative for years.

Hempeck says clients will typically be referred to the program through the court system, but could also be referred through their emergency shelter, another shelter, or through a self-referral.

The program will be using existing space inside the Stearns County Administration Center in downtown St. Cloud.

Hempeck hopes to be up and running in early 2022.

