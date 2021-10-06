Is St. Cloud Getting A Sonic Restaurant?

Whenever a new restaurant opens in St. Cloud we get a flood of comments from people pining for a Sonic Drive In restaurant to come to town. Well, it appears that the wait might soon be coming to a close.

There is currently a job posting on Linkedin looking to hire a General Manager for Sonic in St. Cloud, Minnesota. I would imagine hiring the GM would be one of the first steps taken if they were planning on coming to town, right?

As a SONIC Drive-In restaurant General Manager, you are indeed a general-leading your troops in a never-ending campaign to give America an infinitely more delicious food service experience. You will be involved in training and supporting drive-in restaurant employees, ensuring that food is delivered in a clean, safe and efficient manner and our customers have an excellent experience.

In addition to the job posting for the GM role, there are also listings for folks interested in becoming a cook, crew member or a skating carhop. That's the one that I want!

Being a Carhop (aka super cool food server) is like being an astronaut, only you work in a drive-in restaurant instead of space, and the food's way better. You're responsible for serving and delivering that food safely and efficiently, ensuring our guests have a truly out-of-this-world experience at SONIC Drive-In restaurants.

While we don't have any solid confirmation that Sonic is coming to town, the hiring of employees would seem to be a strong indicator.

Do you have what it takes to run a Sonic restaurant... or at least have what it takes to strap on some rollerskates and sling slushies? If so, Sonic is looking for your application!