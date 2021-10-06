St. Cloud Using $7.4M State Loan to Upgrade Lift Stations

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud is using a loan of more than $7.4 million from the state to make some improvements to its aging lift stations.

Public Services Director Tracy Hodel says they received the loan from the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority to make upgrades to six of the 36 lift stations throughout the city. The upgrades are needed either due to the age of the facility or the growth of the community.

The two that are being replaced this year are along 5th Avenue near the Cathedral football field and along 12th Avenue near the new city hall -- that one dates back to 1958. Work on the remaining four will be done next summer.

Hodel says that since 2014 St. Cloud has received a total of $92 million in loans from the Public Facilities Authority, which has an interest rate of just one percent, saving the city about $15 million over the years.

Meanwhile, the city of Clearwater also received a more than $1.1 million loan for water main looping and improvements to the neighborhood in the south Interstate 94 area.

