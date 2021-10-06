Most of us spend a significant time on the roads in St. Cloud. What is your experience? St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton joined me on WJON. He says during the shutdown portion of the pandemic they saw a great decrease in traffic and didn't see a larger than normal amount of people driving fast or erratically. Oxton says they did see a decrease in the amount of traffic accidents during the shutdown portion because there was just less traffic.

Oxton says in the Twin Cities metro area there have been reports of street racing but he says they have not seen that in St. Cloud. He says they stay in close contact with the State Patrol and other area agencies and they aren't seeing it in the St. Cloud area either. Oxton says if they do see it here they will take steps to stop it.

St. Cloud PD performs thousands of traffic stops a year according to Oxton. He says they identify certain locations in town has "hot spots". He says if people call in with concerns about specific locations they put extra patrol in those locations. Oxton says officers are divided up into beats to patrol different locations in the city and he says this has been effective.

If you'd like to listen to my full conversation with St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton it is available below.