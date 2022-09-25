Two Killed in Saturday Afternoon Crash Near Lake Lillian
LAKE LILLIAN -- Two people were killed and one seriously hurt in a crash in Kandiyohi County yesterday Saturday afternoon.
The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 7 at 195th Street Southeast near Lake Lillian.
The Minnesota State Patrol says one SUV was going west on Highway 7 and a second SUV was going south on 195th Street Southeast when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.
The driver of the first SUV, 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian, and the driver of the second SUV, 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault, both died at the scene.
Authorities say neither of them was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The passenger in the first SUV, 83-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian, was taken to HCMC with life-threatening injuries.