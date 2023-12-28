Authorities Release Names of Two Killed in Crash Near New London
NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- Authorities have released the names of the two people killed in a crash in Kandiyohi County on Wednesday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 80-year-old Myron Elsberry and 76-year-old Geneva Holland of Cambridge were driving east on Highway 9 near New London just after 11:00 a.m.
Authorities say their SUV collided with a semi-truck, driven by 67-year-old Bruce Feldman of Renville, that was traveling north on Highway 71.
Elsberry and Holland both died at the scene. Feldman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
