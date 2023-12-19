Princeton Teenager Hurt in Single Vehicle Crash on Highway 101

OTSEGO (WJON News) -- A Princeton teenager was hurt in a crash on Highway 101 Tuesday morning. The incident happened in Otsego just before noon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the 18-year-old woman was driving her SUV north on Highway 101 at 70th Street Northeast when she changed lanes to go around another northbound vehicle and lost control.

Authorities say her SUV left the road and hit the median. Her name and the status of her injuries have not yet been released.

