Three Hurt in Rollover on I-94 in Sauk Centre Wednesday

SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a rollover crash in Stearns County Wednesday morning. The incident happened on Interstate 94 in Sauk Centre just after 8:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going east on Interstate 94 when the driver lost control on the icy road. Authorities say the vehicle entered the ditch and rolled over.

The driver, 29-year-old Brandon Arias, and his passengers, 27-year-old Liliana Villa Senor, and 4-year-old Sebastion Arias, all of Chicago, Illinois, were all taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

