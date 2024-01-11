Richmond Man, Avon Woman Hurt in Stearns County Crash
AVON (WJON News) -- Two Stearns County residents were taken to the hospital following a crash in Avon Township Wednesday night.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a truck was going south on County Road 9 near Koppy Lane just outside of Avon around 8:45 p.m. Authorities say the truck left the road, struck a road approach, and then hit a power pole.
The driver, 28-year-old Nicholas Mayer of Richmond, and his passenger, 24-year-old Laura Polejewski of Avon, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office says alcohol is believed to have played a role in the crash.
