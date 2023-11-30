Rogers Man Hurt in Single Vehicle Crash Thursday

ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- A Rogers man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in St. Michael Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. on Highway 241 near Naber Avenue.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going west on Highway 241 when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to enter the ditch where it hit a power pole.

The driver of the SUV, 65-year-old Richard Cheever, was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

