Two Grammy Winners Coming To Ledge In One Show

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Two more major recording artists are coming to The Ledge in 2024. Multi-Grammy award-winning artist Melissa Etheridge will be bringing her "I'm Not Broken" Tour to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on August 1st next year.

The Ledge is listed on the "I'm Not Broken" Tour schedule on Etheridge's website. She is known for hit songs like "Come to My Window", "I'm the Only One", and "Bring Me Some Water." Etheridge will be joined at the Ledge by four-time Grammy award-winning singer Jewel.

There is no word yet on when tickets go on sale. The Ledge has not officially announced the tour but posted on their Facebook page that Melissa Etheridge and Jewel have a surprise in store, and more is to be announced on January 16th. Earlier this fall The Ledge announced Jason Mraz would be coming on July 20th as part of The Superband Summer Tour.

