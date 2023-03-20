Violinist Lindsey Stirling To Perform At The Ledge
WAITE PARK (WJON News) --- Violinist Lindsey Stirling will be making a stop in central Minnesota this summer.
Stirling will be performing at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on Tuesday August 22nd, with special guest Walk Off the Earth.
Stirling's live show amazes audiences with a combination of cutting-edge performances, playing for more than 800,000 people on her headline tours.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. and can be found on Ticketmaster.
Stirling joins artists, Dwight Yoakam, Barenaked Ladies, Gary Allen, Doobie Brothers and more to headline this year's concert schedule at The Ledge.
