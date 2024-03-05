8 Time Grammy Winning Blues Singer Coming to The Ledge
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A Rock N Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning artist is coming to The Ledge Amphitheater this summer.
The Ledge has announced that 8-time Grammy-winning blues singer and guitarist Buddy Guy is bringing his "Damn Right Encore!" tour to Waite Park on July 7th. The Chicago Blues legend was born in 1936 and has inspired artists like Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and Keith Richards.
He is known for songs like "Blues Don't Care, "Tramp" and "Stone Crazy." Guy will be joined by special guest Samantha Fish. Fish is a blues musician from Kansas City who draws on blues, rock, country, and funk for her unique sound.
She released her most recent album with Jesse Dayton, the Grammy-nominated, "Death Wish Blues" in 2023. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. at ticketmaster.com and The Ledge Amphitheater Box Office.
