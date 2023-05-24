2023 Concert Season At The Ledge Amphitheater Kicks Off This Week

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The 2023 concert season at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park kicks off this week.

Country music stars Dwight Yoakam and Aaron Lewis will be the first to take the stage with their performance Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

The country hits continue Friday when Gary Allen and Tracy Lawrence bring their show to central Minnesota starting at 7:00 p.m.

Other shows scheduled at The Ledge this summer include Barenaked Ladies, Incubus, The Doobie Brothers, GREAT Theatre's Jimmy Buffet Escape to Margaritaville and more.

