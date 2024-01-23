Joy To The World! Two Iconic 70s Bands Coming To The Ledge

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Two iconic 1970s rock bands will be coming to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park this summer. The Ledge has announced that Three Dog Night and the Little River Band will be playing on July 19th.

IEBA 2016 Conference - Day 2 Rick Diamond, Getty Images, loading...

Three Dog Night is known for such hit songs as "Joy to the World," "Mama Told Me (Not To Come)," and "The Show Must Go On." At one point in their career Three Dog Night had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, and they were nominated for two Grammy awards in 1971 for "Joy to the World."

Barilla's Italian Bites on the Beach Sponsored by HCP Media and the Miami Herald Media Company Hosted by Valerie Bertinelli & Alex Guarnaschelli Gustavo Caballero, Getty Images loading...

The Australian group the Little River Band has sold over 35 million records worldwide and had chart-topping hits with "Lonesome Loser," "We Two," and more. They join previously announced acts of Jason Mraz, Melissa Etheridge, and Jewel playing at The Ledge in 2024.

Get our free mobile app

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. at The Ledge Amphitheater Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school. Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands