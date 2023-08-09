Minnesota Is Home To 2 Of America’s Best ‘Hidden’ Live Music Venues!

It doesn't seem to matter the time of year, Minnesotans will find someplace to pull up a seat and enjoy live music. From summer festivals to intimate small winter gatherings, music seems to be everywhere. Some good news if you are on the hunt for your next place to check out a concert, Minnesota recently had two cities show up on the Best 'Hidden' Love Music Venues poll, and one is just 80 minutes away.

So how does a place on this list get chosen? According to CheapoTicketing.com "To shine a light on these hidden musical retreats, CheapoTicketing.com surveyed 3,000 live music lovers to create a ranking of the best under-the-radar live music destinations across the nation."

That list was then paired down into the top 120 best 'hidden' music venues. Thankfully, Minnesota had two cities show up on the list, one just outside the top-30 and another that just made the list according to the poll.

The top 5 places on the list for best 'hidden' music venues are:

1. Modesto (California)

2. Fernandina Beach (Florida)

3. St. Pete Beach (Florida)

4. Franklin (Tennessee)

5. Branson (Missouri)

The two cities from Minnesota that made the list? Stillwater at 36, and Winona at 113. Here is what they had to say about the two Minnesota entries.

#36 - Stillwater is known for its wineries and its proximity to the St. Croix River. But it also has a great live music scene. There are a number of great venues in Stillwater hosting local and touring artists, including Ziggy’s On Main, P D Pappy’s, and The Velveteen Speakeasy.

#113 - Winona offers a charming and burgeoning live music scene that caters to a tight-knit community of music enthusiasts. Popular venues like No Name Bar, the Acoustic Café, and the The Winona Arts Center provide the perfect settings for local musicians and occasional touring acts to share their talents, creating an inviting atmosphere for live music lovers in the area.

Where's Shady's? Where's Rollies? The Ledge? Bueller? Bueller?

It's great Minnesota has two that made the list, but I think Central Minnesota has a few great venues for concerts too.

You can see the full list of venues, including the top 10 by heading here.

