Twins Winter CARE-avan Guest List Announced

The Twins Winter CARE-avan will make a stop in St. Cloud Tuesday January 24th at Rivers Edge Convention Center. The group from the Twins who will make the stop in St. Cloud include 3rd baseman Jose Miranda, utility player Nick Gordon, former Twin and now broadcaster Dan Gladden, and broadcaster Kris Atteberry.

Director of Broadcast for the Twins Andrew Halverson says:

The goal will be to connect with Twins fans in person but also look for opportunities to give back as well. We are partnering with the Twins Community Fund to help us create those charitable events and contributions. As a result, we will be re-wording the Twins Caravan to the “Twins CARE-avan”.

The event will start at 7 p.m. which will include a ballpark style meal from Custom Catering by Short Stop, a program, question and answer session and an opportunity for autographs. Tickets are $6 for adults, and kids 5 and under get in free with a kids ticket. Tickets are available only at the Townsquare Media studios located at 640 Lincoln Ave SE in St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Rox and the Fan Zone will also be a part of the event. This will be the first Twins Caravan in St. Cloud since 2019.