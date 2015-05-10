Twins Unravel Against Indians

CLEVELAND, OH -- The Minnesota Twins managed only two hits and struck out 16 times in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians .

Minnesota grabbed an early 1-0 lead on a leadoff home run by Brian Dozier -- his 4th of the season -- off of Indians starter Danny Salazar.

It was all downhill from that point on for the Twins as Salazar retired 21 straight batters, surrendering just the one hit while striking out 11 in seven innings.

Conversely, Twins starter Trevor May struggled -- allowing nine hits and six runs (five in the fourth inning) over just four innings of work.

With the loss, the Twins fall to 18-14 on the season.

Minnesota will travel to Detroit to take on the Tigers on Tuesday night with Kyle Gibson set to take the mound against Alfrtedo Simon for a 6:10 p.m. start.