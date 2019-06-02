Twins Top Rays, Get 40th Win of the Season

The Minnesota Twins took the series against the Rays 3-1 and reached 40 wins faster than any other season in franchise history with a win on Sunday afternoon.

The Twins dominated the scoreboard through the first six innings of the game. They put up a total of seven points while holding Tampa Bay to none.

The Rays had a big seventh inning though. They put up five runs to slash Minnesota’s lead down considerably. The Twins hit a two-run double in the top of the eighth that gave them a little more breathing room.

But again in the second frame, Tampa Bay put some offense together. They scored two runs and closed the gap to 9-7. Minnesota was unable to extend their lead in the ninth inning, but the bullpen shut down the Rays for the win.

C.J. Cron had two hits and three RBIs including a three-run double in the fifth. Jorge Polanco finished with two hits and two RBIs, and Jonathan Schoop added one hit and two RBIs on a two-run home run.

Jake Odorizzi threw nine strikeouts and three hits through six innings. Taylor Rodgers threw three straight strikeouts in the final inning to seal the win.

The Twins improve to 40-18 and will travel to Cleveland on Tuesday to face the Indians who they currently lead by 11.5 games. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.