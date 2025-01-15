Twins To Host 2025 Edition Of TwinsFest Next Weekend In Minneapolis

When I was growing up in the Twin Cities, TwinsFest was one of the most anticipated weekends of the year. For about $5, you could go on the turf of the Metrodome to check out vendors, displays and get autographs from Twins players past and present. The event lasted for three days on a Friday night, Saturday and Sunday.

I can remember hitting wiffle balls off of Joe Mays, tracking fly balls that were launched from a pitching machine against the Metrodome roof before crashing into the baggy. I remember getting dozens of free autographs from up and coming players and paying a few bucks for the signature of a Twins legend.

Over the years the look, location and price of admission has changed, but the event powers on in 2025 in the corridors and hallways of Target Field. This year's event is scheduled for January 24th and 25th, 2025.

'Signature Saturday' is the closest analogue to the old version of TwinsFest. A ticket to the event costs $27, with autograph prices ranging from $5 to $125 per session. For example, a Joe Mauer signature will cost $75, Carlos Correa $50 and the combination of Hall of Famers Rod Carew and Tony Oliva priced at $125.

In addition to the autographs, last year's event included a Twins Yard Sale (note: I was told the line to get in equaled a two-hour wait, so I skipped this), photo opportunities and a few vendors selling memorabilia and cards.

I brought my son (6) last year and we had a lot of fun. They had several stations set up with kids activities to keep him busy, but keep in mind if you are doing autographs there will likely be a lengthy wait, so make sure to bring stuff to keep the kids busy.