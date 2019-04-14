Twins Sweep Detroit

On a chilly Minnesota Sunday afternoon, the Twins took down the Detroit Tigers and swept the two-game series.

The Twins got off to a good start. They shut out the Tigers in the opening inning and tallied two runs to take the lead. In the top second, however, Detroit tied things back up at 2-2. Again the Twins scored in their next chance at the bat. They ran in one in in the bottom of the second to retake the lead 3-2.

Minnesota picked up the pace in the third inning. First, they shut out the Tigers for the second time. Then they added to their lead with a two-run home run by C.J. Cron . After that the game quieted back down for the next three innings.

Eddie Rosario added one more for the Twins with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh. Trailing 6-2 at the start of the eighth, Detroit mounted a comeback. They ran in two to cut Minnesota’s lead to 6-4, but the Twins put it away in the ninth. With only one out and the bases loaded, they pulled out Blake Parker in favor of Trevor Hildenberger . He threw two strikeouts and Minnesota won it, 6-4.

Rosario led the team with two runs and three hits on four at-bats. Cron, Max Kepler , Mitch Garver , and Nelson Cruz each tallied one run. Jose Berrios was on the mound for the first seven innings and threw seven strikeouts.

The Twins improve to 8-4. On Monday they will kick off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is 6:40 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.