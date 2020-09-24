Twins Surge Back Into First Place

The Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 7-6 Wednesday night and that coupled with the White Sox 3-2 loss at Cleveland has vaulted the Twins into first place in the American League Central by 1/2 game. The Twins scored 2 runs in the 3rd, 4th and 5th innings to build a 6-0 lead. The Tigers pushed the Twins with 3 runs in the 6th inning and 3 more in the 9th inning.

Jake Cave hit a pair of home runs and drove in 3 on the day and Eddie Rosario added a 2-run home run. Kenta Maeda threw 6 innings with 3 earned runs allowed to get the win and improve to 6-1. He struck out 9. Sergio Romo recorded the final out to get his 5th save.

The Twins have 3 games left in the season while the White Sox have 4 games left including a game at Cleveland today starting at 5:10 p.m. The Twins host the Cincinnati Reds at 7:10 tonight, pregame on WJON at 6:30.