Twins Smash Five Homers, Top White Sox

The Minnesota Twins got back in the win column and tied up the series 1-1 against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday afternoon.

The Twins scored in six different innings and had some solid pitching to take down the White Sox 10-3.

Nelson Cruz finished the day with two home runs and five RBIs. Max Kepler also hit two home runs in the game. Miguel Sano added one more home run and tallied two RBIs.

Michael Pineda threw eight strikeouts and allowed four hits in six innings. Trevor May, Tyler Duffey, and Blake Parker combined for four strikeouts and three hits in the final four innings.

The Twins improve to 52-29 and will face Chicago in the deciding game on Sunday. Pre-game kicks off at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.