Twins Skid Reaches Five – Thursday Sports Blast
The Twins dropped both games of a doubleheader, the Wolves got thumped by the Bucks and the Wild scored three power play goals to top Arizona. All this, and a full high school schedule awaits on Thursday.
- The Minnesota Twins were swept in a doubleheader by the Boston Red Sox, losing game one 3-2 and game two 7-1. Minnesota has now dropped five games in a row to fall to 5-7 on the season.
The Twins will try to salvage its series with the Red Sox when they meet Thursday at 12:10 at Target Field (WJON).
- The Minnesota Timberwolves were blown out for a second straight game, losing 130-105 to the Milwaukee Bucks at Target Center. The Wolves were playing a second consecutive game without Karl-Anthony Towns, who has decided to sit out for personal reasons.
The Wolves will host Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat Friday night at Target Center.
- The Minnesota Wild beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 at Xcel Energy Center Wednesday night. Mats Zuccarello scored a pair of power play goals, Nick Bonino notched a goal on the power play and Zach Parise and Nick Bonino each notched even-strength goals.
The Wild will host the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. Friday night.
THURSDAY
High School Sports:
Baseball
Alexandria @ Sartell 5 PM
Rocori @ Apollo 5 PM (Putz)
Brainerd @ Tech 7 PM
Foley @ Cathedral 5:30 PM (Faber)
Softball
Fergus Falls @ Rocori 4 PM DH
Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 4 PM DH
Sartell @ Tech 4 PM DH
Cathedral @ Foley 5 PM
Lacrosse
St. Cloud @ Moorhead 6:30 PM
Adapted Softball
St. Cloud @ Minnetonka 4:30 PM
- The St. Cloud State baseball team will host Upper Iowa for a pair of games at Joe Faber Field beginning at 11 a.m.
- The SJU baseball team will play a pair of games against St. Mary's in Collegeville. First pitch is set for 2:30 p.m.
- St. Cloud Technical and Community College baseball visits Anoka-Ramsey for a 2 p.m. doubleheader.
- The College of St. Benedict softball team welcomes Bethel for a 3:30 p.m. doubleheader.