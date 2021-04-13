Twins Say They Will Play As Scheduled Tuesday, Doubleheader Wednesday

The Minnesota Twins have announced that they plan to play their game scheduled against the Boston Red Sox Tuesday afternoon, while the game originally postponed on Monday will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Tuesday's game will start at 1:10 p.m., while Wednesday's doubleheader will also start at 1:10 p.m.

The team made the decision to postponed Monday's game shortly before the 1:10 p.m. first pitch at Target Field.

"Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today's game."

The Minnesota Timberwolves' game against the Brooklyn Nets at Target Center in Minneapolis, and the Minnesota Wild's game against the St. Louis Blues in St. Paul, were both postponed as well.

The Blues and Wild will make up Monday's game on May 12th, while the Timberwolves will play their game against the Nets on Tuesday at 3 p.m..

In their statement Monday, the Twins detailed plans for how ticketing will work for this week:

"Twins Season Ticket Holders with tickets for Monday’s postponed game will receive credit back on their account. Single-game buyers holding tickets purchased directly from the Minnesota Twins for Monday’s postponed contest will also receive credit, which can be used for a future 2021 home game. Additionally, those fans holding tickets for Monday’s postponed game will receive two complementary tickets to a future weekday (Monday-Thursday) value or select home game during the 2021 season (Monday’s ticket holders will receive further communication directly from the Twins)," the statement said.

Twins baseball can be heard all season long on WJON.