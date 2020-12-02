Twins Reportedly Set To Lose May, Rosario

The Minnesota Twins appear to be ready to part ways with relief pitcher Trevor May and outfielder Eddie Rosario. May is expected to sign with the New York Mets, while Rosario is not expected to be offered a contract for the 2021 season.

May, 31, has been in the Twins' organization since 2012 after a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies. Minnesota sent outfielder Ben Revere to Philadelphia for May and pitcher Vance Worley.

May appeared in 24 games during the abbreviated 2020 season, striking out 38 batters in 23.1 innings pitched.

Rosario, 28, has been the Twins' primary left fielder since the 2015 season. He hit .276 during the 2019 season with 30 home runs and 109 runs batted in.