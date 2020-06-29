Twins Release 60-Man Roster For Upcoming Season

The Minnesota Twins released their 60 man roster for the upcoming season. The roster is comprised of their 40 man MLB roster and a 20-player "Taxi Squad" to be utilized in case of injury.

In addition to the 40 players on the main roster, top prospects Royce Lewis, Brent Rooker, Alex Kiriloff and Trevor Larnach will play on the taxi squad.

Other taxi squad players include pitchers Jhoulys Chacin, Sam Clay, Edwar Colina, Danny Coulombe, Ryan Garton, Cory Gearrin and Caleb Thielbar; catchers Juan Graterol, Ryan Jeffers and Tomas Telis; infielders Drew Maggi, Jack Reinheimer, Wilfredo Tovar, Zander Wiel; and outfielder Lane Adams.

Two Twins will start the year on the "Restricted List," with Michael Pineda finishing out a suspension and Fernando Romero having travel difficulty.

No schedule has been released for the season yet. The Twins will face members of the American League and National League's Central Divisions when play begins on July 23rd.

A look at the full roster can be found HERE.