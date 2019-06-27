Twins Rally To Top Tampa

The Minnesota Twins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 Wednesday night at Target Field. The Twins have taken the first two games of the three-game series to improve to 52-27 on the season.

Minnesota jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but found themselves trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning. Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz smacked a double to left-center field, clearing the bases and giving Minnesota a 6-4 lead.

Trevor May picked up the win in relief for the Twins, and Taylor Rogers earned his tenth win of the season.

The Twins will look to complete a sweep of Tampa Thursday afternoon at Target Field. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.