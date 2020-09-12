Twins Nearly Shut Out Cleveland to Start Series

The Minnesota Twins beat the Cleveland Indians 3-1 in game one of the weekend series Friday night.

Minnesota took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. The Twins extended that lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the seventh. Cleveland scored their first and only run in the top of the ninth, and it was too little too late.

Byron Buxton tallied two RBIs and Ryan Jeffers added one. Jake Cave also scored a run for Minnesota. Kenta Maeda pitched seven strikeouts and allowed only four hits through the first seven innings. Sergio Romo allowed no hits or runs in the eighth and Taylor Rogers gave up two hits and one run in the final inning.

The Twins improve to 28-18. The teams will take the field for game two on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.