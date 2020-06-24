Twins Near Top Of World Series Favorites

Oddsmakers in Las Vegas like the Twins' chances of going all the way in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. MLB will play an abbreviated schedule beginning July 23rd.

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites to win the title at +375, followed by the New York Yankees at +400 and Houston Astros at 650.

Atlanta ranks fourth at +1300, while the Twins follow at +1600 for the fifth-best odds.

The Miami Marlins, Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers have the worst odds at +75000. Of course, sports betting is illegal in Minnesota so this is just for fun.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred implemented a 60 game slate earlier this week, with the players union officially signing off on the deal Tuesday. Players are to report to their home parks for a second "spring" training.

Twins baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1240 and FM 95.3, WJON.