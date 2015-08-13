Twins Let Win, Sweep Slip Away Against Texas

MINNEAPOLIS -- With a chance at a three-game sweep, the Minnesota Twins let an early lead slip away in a 6-5 loss to the Texas Rangers this afternoon.

Minnesota scored four runs in the second inning, including a home run by Trevor Plouffe and RBI doubles by Chris Herrmann and Shane Robinson .

But starter Ervin Santana allowed five runs on eight hits in his six innings of work as his season ERA ballooned to a robust 5.66.

The Twins tied the game in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Aaron Hicks , but Robinson was thrown out at the plate while attempting to score the go-ahead run.

A sacrifice fly in the eighth inning gave Texas the 6-5 lead and eventual win.

The Twins will host the Cleveland Indians for a weekend series with the first game at 7:10 p.m. tomorrow night. Coverage starts at 6:30 on AM 1240 WJON.