Twins Let Win, Sweep Slip Away Against Texas
MINNEAPOLIS -- With a chance at a three-game sweep, the Minnesota Twins let an early lead slip away in a 6-5 loss to the Texas Rangers this afternoon.
Minnesota scored four runs in the second inning, including a home run by Trevor Plouffe and RBI doubles by Chris Herrmann and Shane Robinson.
But starter Ervin Santana allowed five runs on eight hits in his six innings of work as his season ERA ballooned to a robust 5.66.
The Twins tied the game in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Aaron Hicks, but Robinson was thrown out at the plate while attempting to score the go-ahead run.
A sacrifice fly in the eighth inning gave Texas the 6-5 lead and eventual win.
The Twins will host the Cleveland Indians for a weekend series with the first game at 7:10 p.m. tomorrow night. Coverage starts at 6:30 on AM 1240 WJON.