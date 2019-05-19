Twins Hit 6 Home Runs, Rout Mariners

The Minnesota Twins overpowered the Seattle Mariners in the third game of the series on Saturday night. They extended their winning streak to five games and have now hit five or more home runs in five games this season.

Minnesota filled up the scoreboard early. They ran in five in each of the second and third innings to take a dominant 10-0 lead. Halfway through the fifth inning, they had extended their lead to 15-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, Seattle had a big inning. They started to rally, scoring four, but that was all the Twins would give up. Minnesota added a few more to their total in the final innings and finished on top with a score of 18-4.

Byron Buxton clubbed his second career grand slam and finished with five RBIs. Jonathan Schoop added two home runs and five RBIs, while C.J. Cron , who also hit two home runs and finished with 4 RBIs. Miguel Sanó hit his first homer of the season and tallied three runs and two RBIs.

Jose Berrios threw six strikeouts but had four errors and eight hits in just over four innings. Tyler Duffey , Ryne Harper , and Austin Adams combined for eight strikeouts and two hits.

The Twins improve to 30-15. This is the first time the team has been 15 games over .500 since 2010. They will close out the series against Seattle with the fourth and final game on Sunday afternoon. Pre-game starts at 2:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.