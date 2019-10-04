Twins (Finally) Announce Start Times For Home Playoff Games

Major League Baseball took its sweet time to announce the start times for games three and four of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

It turns out it is going to be a late one, with Game Three slated to start at 7:40 p.m. on Monday night in downtown Minneapolis. The start time comes with a caveat- if both NLDS series end in sweeps, the game will get started at 6:40 p.m.

Game Four, if necessary, will start at 7:07 CDT Tuesday night.

Twins baseball can be heard all postseason on AM 1240 and FM 95.3, WJON.