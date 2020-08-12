Twins Fall To Brewers Tuesday

The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4 Tuesday night at Miller Park in Milwaukee. The Twins have now lost five of their past six games to fall to 11-7 on the season.

Minnesota used six relief pitchers in lieu of a traditional starter, to mixed results. Closer Taylor Rogers served up a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to take the loss.

Offensively, Eddie Rosario had a pair of home runs for the Twins, Jorge Polanco hit a dinger and Byron Buxton was 3-4 with a stolen base.

The Twins will look to get back on track Wednesday night in Milwaukee. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. on AM 1240/FM 95.3 WJON.