Twins Earn Wednesday Win

The Minnesota Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 Wednesday night at Target Field. The Twins are now 9-6 on the season, which puts them one-half game behind Cleveland in the American League Central standings.

The Twins got a good outing from starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi, who tossed 5.2 innings and allowed just one run and a walk while striking out six. Adalberto Mejia, Taylor Rogers and Blake Parker combined to blank the Blue Jays out of the bullpen for the remainder of the game.

Jorge Polanco, Nelson Cruz and Marwin Gonzalez each had a pair of hits for Minnesota, with Cruz also providing two runs batted in.

The Twins will try to earn a series split with Toronto in the final game of their four game series Thursday afternoon. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.